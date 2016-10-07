Games accreditation software upgrade nears completion

By ISAAC LIRI

THE PNG Sports Foundation is improving its accreditation software to be used in the 7th PNG Games in West New Britain next year.

The software was tested out in the previous games in Lae and is now under development and will be ready by December this year.

PNG Sport Foudantion’s Raina Wareba yesterday told The National that after the software was used in the 2014 Games reviews were made to improve it.

“After the PNG Games in Lae, all participants gave their feedback on the software and from there we decided to make improvements,” Wareba said.

The database accreditation software was first established by Henry Tom from the National Sport Institute in Goroka and is now under development and analysis with the Games software systems analyst Eddie Kialo.

“I am just picking up from where Henry Tom left and am making necessary improvements. I will complete everything by December as that’s when the accreditation is due as well,” Kiallo said.

“I have created an offline system for all provinces and right now all of them are filling in their information,” he said.

“I will be expecting all information by December so I can put everything in the main network system.”

The improvements on the accreditation software is mainly to make it a lot easier for the organisers to monitor athletes and officials who are involved in the Games. Wareba said in the meantime they have two representatives in each province, who were assisting athletes and officials register thmeselves into the network.

Related