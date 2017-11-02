Games to close with Queens Baton Relay

THE PNG Games Council has announced that the closing ceremony of the event in Kimbe will coincide with the PNG leg of the Commonwealth Games Queen’s Baton Relay.

West New Britain Governor Sasindran Muthuvel said he was grateful that the PNG Olympic Committee had selected Kimbe ahead of other provinces to be part of the memorable event.

“It will be a great way to showcase the entire Papua New Guinea that will be represented during the closing ceremony and for many, it will be a historic moment,” Muthuvel said.

The governor said he would be working with the PNG Games Council to invite Governor General Bob Dadae to officially open the PNG Games on Nov 18.

“Prime Minister Peter O’Neill would not attend as he will be at the Apec meeting while he has agreed to come for the closing and also witness the Queen’s Baton Relay,” he said.

PNG Games sports director John Susuve gave the thumbs up to the PNG Olympic Committee for selecting Kimbe to run the PNG leg of the relay.

The baton is expected to arrive from Fiji on Dec 1.

The Queen’s Baton on Dec 2, visit New Britain Palm Oil plantation and later it will be at the PNG Games closing ceremony.

