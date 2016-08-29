Games are won the field

I SUPPORT the comments by Tuari Godou about the recent Besta Cup soccer tournament in the Rigo district. What transpired was that pool ‘B’ was made up of surrounding village teams and combined villages representing Rigo district LLG that were not affiliated to PNGFA. The only non-affiliated teams that qualified were Papaka and Kalo through Hekari Cup tournament via Koupa Association. Can the Besta Cup Tournament co ordinators and PNGFA explain why this was allowed? If the original arrangement was followed, the pool games would have been completed and top two winners in each pool declared to challenge for final. Games are won on the field and not on technical grounds.

Soccer Fan,

Rigo Coast, Central