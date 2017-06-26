Gaming board boosts junior golf with K100,000

THE junior golf development programme received a timely boost with an injection of K100,000 for this year – courtesy of the National Gaming Control Board.

Under the NGCB’s Give Back programme, the gambling regulator in the country has donated the money to the PNG Golf Association for its 2017 programme.

PNG Golf Association president Stanley Walker thanked NGCB for the sponsorship and said the support would go a long way in assisting the 1000-plus underprivileged children who participate in the programme. He added that despite golf being seen as a sport for the well-to-do, it had impacted young lads from settlements, especially those residing in Morata, Erima and areas around the Royal Port Moresby Golf course as well as those in other provinces. Junior golf co-ordinator Rosalind Taufa stressed that the sporting code promoted positive habits such as honesty, discipline, self-respect and personal grooming in young Papua New Guineans.

NGCB chief executive officer Imelda Agon applauded the PNG Golf Association for the initiative and added that National Gaming Control Board was happy to support such positive programmes.

Agon pledged an additional K50,000 to support the junior development programme next year.

Like this: Like Loading...