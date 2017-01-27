Ganai: Show bail receipts

A MAGISTRATE has warned that defendants who fail to show bail receipts in court would be remanded in custody until receipts are produced.

Magistrate Tracey Ganai said this at the Boroko District Court yesterday when hearing the case of Anna John and Esther Kaupa charged with unlawfully assaulting their Australian manager Ron Sharp on Oct 11, 2016.

Ganai said bail receipts should be presented together with the court files and brought to court.

She said there was money held in the trust account because of no proper bail records and the clerks of courts did not know if cases have been closed or what had happened with them.

“We are not doing things properly. Yet we talk about accountability and good governance. That is why we need to keep proper records of the receipts,” Ganai said.

She said police should be blamed and urged those responsible to attach receipts to court files.

Police prosecutions offered no evidence in court against John, 36, and Kaupa, 33, both from Gunangi village, Sinasina Yonghumul in Chimbu because the witnesses did not show up in court.

The court discharged the two women and ordered their bail money to be refunded.

