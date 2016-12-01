Ganasi died broke, daughter says

By CLIFFORD FAIPARIK

THE late South Fly MP and deputy Speaker Aide Ganasi died without leaving any financial benefits for his large family, his eldest daughter Grace said yesterday during his funeral service.

Grace, in her eulogy during the State funeral in Port Moresby, said her late dad’s sudden passing on Nov 8 had left his widow, nine children and eight grandchildren with an unknown future.

“When he passed away, the family enquired with the banks and Parliament about any savings and entitlements he may have left behind for his family,” she said.

“I was surprised to learn that he left behind a zero balance.

“He had taken out huge advances on his salary entitlements.

“When I enquired with his staff why this was so, I was informed that on his every travel to the electorate, he would advance his salary to take with him to share with his people.

“He would travel to the electorate on a fortnightly basis to be with his people.”

Grace said her father was a strong believer in transparency and never used his district services improvement programme funds for his personal use.

Ganasi, 61, hailed from Wamorong village in South Fly, Western.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill said Ganasi had brought sustainable development to his vastly rural and remote electorate.

“Many have seen the good things that he had done in the South Fly electorate,” he said.

“He has conducted himself with a distinguish manner.

“He has left behind a legacy for our younger generation.”

O’Neill said there was work still outstanding and the Government would support “the foundations that he had laid”.

Opposition Leader Don Polye said achieving sustainable development for South Fly and Western would be the best way to remember Ganasi.

Like this: Like Loading...