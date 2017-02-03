Gang holds up police by mistake

By NICHOLAS SIREO

AN armed gang got a nasty surpprise when they held up a vehicle near Bumbu Brigde in Morobe – the occupants were a Police Rapid Response Unit.

Lae Metropolitan Superintendant Anthony Wagambie Jr confirmed that the incident took place last Saturday when seven men armed with home-made guns and knives attempted to hold- up vehicles near Bumbu Bridge.

Wagambie said one of the gang was shot by police during the hold-up and his weapon with ammunitions were retrieved from the crime scene.

“They miscalculated and thought civilians were travelling in that vehicle so a young man armed with a home-made gun approached the officers and was shot in the leg,” he said.

He said the other gang members ran away after their accomplice was shot and police pursued them on foot but they managed to escape.

“The incident happened around 11am when the gang attempted to hold-up several vehicles travelling across Bumbu Bridge along China Town way.

“Police were alerted and a team from the Rapid Response Unit was sent to the location in an unmarked vehicle,” he said.

Wagambie told The National that the identities of gang members who escaped have been made known to the police.

He said the injured gang member is currently receiving treatment at Angau Memorial Hospital and will be formally arrested and charged as soon as he is discharged.

According to reports the injured gang member is from East Sepik and is wanted by police for similar robberies along the Bumbu and Back Road areas.

Meanwhile, China Town police apprehended two robbery suspects, recovered five home-made guns and a knife on Wednesday afternoon.

