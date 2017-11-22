Gang runs into police, one dead

KIMBE has recorded a fatality in the week leading into the 7th PNG Games when a policeman on special operations allegedly shot and killed a man at the Laleki suburb after the victim and his gang held up a bus.

According to police, the victim and his gang held up a Route 2 15-seater bus at the main Gigo-Laleki road intersection and ordered the driver to take the bus full of passengers into Laleki.

Members of the public who were standing along the road saw what happened and flagged down a police car.

The officers contacted the special operations group who were already on stakeout duties high in the hills behind Laleki.

The robbers – about nine of them – ran up the hills after abandoning the bus and its passengers and straight into the hands of police officers who were positioned in the hills behind Laleki-Gigo.

