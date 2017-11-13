Garamuts prepare for Under-19 Cricket World Cup next year

IN preparation for the Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand from Jan 13 to Feb 3, the Papua New Guinea Garamuts have been in training for the past few weeks at Amini Park.

The side coached by Kila Pala qualified for the tournament after winning the East Asia Pacific U19 qualifiers in Apia, Samoa, earlier this year. PNG’s dominance was evident as they brushed aside all comers in the tournament to go undefeated.

The Garamuts are making their eighth appearance at the World Cup in January to February and will be eager to make up for the disappointment of failing to qualify for the previous tournament last year in Bangladesh.

Pala said preparations at this time of the year were challenging for his squad.

“Preparations are going well at the moment but we’re at a tricky part of the year. Some more rain is expected so that’ll make training a little challenging,” Pala said.

“In cricket we have to ensure that the grounds are well maintained. So that limits our time we can spend on the field and in the nets in wet conditions. We’re focusing on the basics, trying to do the little things right. With every passing day the players will hopefully improve.”

The bulk of the team which dominated the EAP qualifier in August have been retained in the 24-man train-on.

A final tram of 15 players will be named before the team sets off for a tour of Australia in December.

