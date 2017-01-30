Garap backed for title defence

PAPUA New Guinea Muay Thai champion Henry Lee Garap’s world title defence received backing from Moresby North East MP Labi Amaiu recently.

Moresby North East district administrator John Komane presented Garap K10,000 to Garap on Jan 6.

It was a timely boost for the World Kick Boxing Federation Muay Thai welterweight champion as he prepares to defend the belt he won last September against a Thai opponent in May. Komane said MP Amaiu committed K100,000 to Garap, PNG’s only Muay Thai world champion to defend his belt.

“We will settle the balance of K90,000 before the actual fight in May,” Komane said.

Garap said the gesture by Amaiu was the first significant assistance he had recieved from a politician or business house in Port Moresby.

Like this: Like Loading...