Garap, Sakkoed on

By PETER PUSAL

LEE Henry Garap’s world title fight against Thai Chaiyan Sakkoed takes place on Sunday at the Gold Club, Waigani.

After two deferrals, the World Kick Boxing Federation (WKBF) Muay Thai welterweight (66.8kg) title bout was confirmed by Garap, who promised fight fans an action packed show.

“The fight’s been confirmed for Sunday. We’re finally good to go,” Garap said after the show, which was originally slated for Sept 4, was deferred as WKBF Australia agent Bruce McFie wrangled for settlement of a previous debt.

The construction of the WKBF belt as well as those of the four national titles which would be fought was the secondary reason for the delay.

Garap, 34, said the Australian had been paid what he was owed (A$5000 or K12,000) with the cheque clearing earlierin the week and he was pleased the fights would finally take place.

“Bruce was happy this week when I contacted him. He confirmed recieving the money and he’s bringing Sakkoed up.

“The great thing about the WKBF is that they don’t mess around. As long as you pay the sanctioning fee and organise the fights everything is good.

“I’m just happy everything has been sorted out, all the preparations have been made and all that’s left to do is fight.”

The show will feature a mixture of styles from amateur and professional boxing to K1 kickboxing and Muay Thai with the gate to open at 11am and the first bout at 1.30pm.

In total, 15 bouts will take place with the Garap-Sakkoed title bout the final and main event of the afternoon.

Four national titles at light middleweight (72kg), superwelterweight (69.5kg), light welterweight (63.5kg) and lightweight (60kg) will be on offer.

Notable supporting bouts on the main card include: Anton Ugla versus Alex “The Reaper” Worogop (67kg) and David “Wigman” Lawe continuing his rivalry with Thomas “Spiderman” Kagili at 63.5kg.

All title bouts are five by three minute rounds.

The referee for the main card is Master Jamuga Stone, who would be assisted by Master Terry Han and Francis Gul.

Garap said McFie and Sakkoed were due to arrive tomorrow morning from Brisbane and the official weigh-in would be at 3pm.

The weigh-ins for the rest of the fighters are at 10am. The 36-year-old Sakkoed is a veteran of 350 fights and is expected to bring all that expereince to bear while Garap has 131 wins, 10 losses and a draw from his 142 bouts.

Garap said he was grateful to the sponsors for standing by him and making the Flash Muay Thai Training PNG show a reality.

He thanked the following sponsors from the state, businesses and individuals for their support: the Sports Ministry, National Housing Commission, Toursim Promotion Authority, Big Rooster, Graffitti Signs, FM Central, Life Gym, L & A Constrauction, the National Gaming and Control Board, Lamana Hotel, 2Fast Motors, Dash Bash.

Admission is K100 with previous ticket holders permitted to use their stubs for entry.

