Garap wins WKBF title

By JACK AMI

LEE Henry Garap knocked out Thailand’s Chaiyan Sakkoed in the fifth round of their World Kick Boxing Federation welterweight title bout in Port Moresby yesterday.

Garap, 34, managed to get the better of his 36-year-old opponent in their final round after a fairly even contest which saw both men land blows to the head and body in the Muay Thai contest.

In the end, it was a blow to the Thai’s left knee in round four which had him on unsteady foundations heading into the last round.

Garap sensed the time was right to go for the stoppage and when the bell rang for the fifth and final frame, the Simbu man applied pressure to the back-pedalling Thai, raking him with kicks and an assortment of punches.

The game plan was obvious enough got Garap, who unloaded most of his power shots onto the left knee and side of Sakkoed, who submitted 40 seconds into the round after lying off the ropes absorbing punishment.

The brutality of the assault was enough for the Brisbane-based Thai to crumble into a heap on the canvas at the Gold Club in front of a raucous packed house.

The scorecard up to the stoppage had Garap up by two points 40-38 after taking the first two rounds (10-9 twice) and drawing even (10-10) on the next two.

The key factor in Garap’s victory was his patience and intelligent use of his repertoire of attacking kicks and strikes, as well as his defence and footwork.

He stayed in the pocket and traded with the bigger Sakkoed but was never in any real danger as he led the exchanges and was able to block and absorb most the return fire.

Sakkoed took the initiative after a slow start and forced the action in the third and fourth frame but was being countered by the quicker Papua New Guinean.

Referee Jamuga Stone stepped in and waved the fight off after the dejected Sakkoed struggled to get back up on his injured knee.

An elated Garap said he had tried previously to win a WKBF belt but had always come up short and it was a relief to finally tick that off his bucket list.

“I have tried to win two WKBF titles but failed but I’ve finally got what I was after and I just want to thank God for the win,” Garap said.

“This shows that you don’t necessarily have to go to Thailand to fight and win a Muay Thai title.

“You can do it here in PNG,” he said.

Garap said he was challenged by some of the show’s sponsors to win the title and ensure that kickboxing and Muay Thai would be backed in the future.

