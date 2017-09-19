Garden Hills road filthy

I write about the betel nut market along the road leading into Garden Hills.

Is this a designated betel nut market?

If yes, then I think it is located in the wrong place.

It should be moved to the vacant land towards 4-Mile.

This market makes the road leading up to Garden Hills difficult to navigate between 4.30pm and 7pm.

The place is filled with people buying, chewing and standing around and spitting and throwing rubbish everywhere, making this one of the filthiest roads in the city.

The market also affects the value of real estate in this prime central location.

Can the authorities do something about this?

Concerned Resident

