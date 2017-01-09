Garden Hills settlement an eyesore for city’s image

THE Garden Hills settlement needs to be removed as it is an eyesore right in the middle of the Boroko and Waigani suburbs, where commercial and or residential buildings should occupy that land area.

The area between Moni Plus and NCDC 4-Mile across to the Murray Barracks boundary, where settlers currently reside, needs to be free for proper development to take place.

For far too long, this settlement has been in existence, considering the fact that this is prime land for proper development.

The local MP for Moresby North-West and the relevant authorities must seriously think about relocating the settlers and look for investors or developers to develop the land.

Proper modern buildings of commercial and residential nature must be built there so it gives the city a good image or outlook.

Concerned

NCD

Like this: Like Loading...