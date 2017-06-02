Garden ‘thief’ in Lae gets hand chopped off

THE owner of a garden in Lae, Morobe, chopped off the left hand of another man when he caught him stealing a bunch of bananas.

The incident occurred at the 15 Block in Kamkumung along the Back Road on Wednesday morning.

The suspect (still unknown) saw his hand (wrist and palm) fall before him and ran away with the bloodied stump.

Constable Ume Bweheni from China Town police station attended to the incident and identified the owner of the

garden as Laven David, 34, from Menyamya, Morobe.

David and a settlement committee member were brought to China Town police station together with the severed hand to be interviewed.

Bweheni said that David had previously confronted the suspect in his garden on several occasions but he kept on stealing.

He said police will do a proper investigation and interview both parties.

