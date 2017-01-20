Gardening for family

By JOY NEMO

JULIA Benwai and son Kuro from Eastern Highlands work in their garden at 5-Mile opposite Port Moresby Business College to put food on the table for their family.

“Living at 5-Mile Wrecker settlement, life is a struggle so we have to look for ways to provide for our family,” Benwai said.

“As a mother I decided to make a garden to provide for my family but due to lack of space at where we live, I chose this area to do gardening.”

Benwai said she only planted beans and pumpkins.

The harvest is only for her family but if there is surplus, she will sell at the market to earn some money.

