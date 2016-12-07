Garry empowers youths

Nathan Yaleha Garry, 25, is a graduate from the University of Papua New Guinea (UPNG).

Born to a policeman from Southern Highlands and a NGO worker from Chimbu, and growing up in Goroka, he came to the capital city and successfully completed his degree in accounting.

Recently, he was selected to be one of the four Youth Champions for the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by the United Nations in Papua New Guinea.

Motivated by his mother who always taught him that all human beings and their human rights must be respected equally, he started volunteering as a peer educator and carried awareness on sexual reproductive health and family planning when he was at the university.

After graduating from UPNG last year, Garry started mobilising people in the settlements and teaching them about the importance of health and sanitation.

As he went around the settlements, he observed his young peers did nothing every day and got involved in drug abuse and other illegal activities.

Having felt the strong need to do something for such young people, he then started to mobilise and motivate youths to get involved in training or and volunteering opportunities provided by different NGOs, on reproductive health, gender equality, human rights, and urban youth employment. “I feel very much inspired whenever I see young people work together under the spirit of volunteering and have fun in achieving one goal,” Garry said.

“I also can see a beginning of change in them. Before they were involved in destructive activities and were not motivated for any work without payment. Now they have started to enjoy volunteering and to be an ambassador for change.”

He extensively supported in mobilising young peers to participate in the first-ever big event on International Youth Day in August, working closely with National Capital District and other host organisations. The motivated young man continues to convey a message for young peers.

“Abstain from illicit substance such as alcohol, marijuana, homebrew and criminal activities. Volunteering can widen your network and vision for life. Help contribute to develop our society and country.”

by utilising the power of youth.”

Like this: Like Loading...