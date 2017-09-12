Garry Lo set the precedent

THE precedent was set when Garry Lo was not fast-tracked into the Hunters lineup after a failed attempt with Gateshead Thunder in 2014.

Lo came back and had to start from the Digicel Cup again.

The Hunters and the Kumuls, no matter what, should not be a second-choice option for players who have failed elsewhere.

In his own words, James Segeyaro said he will never play for the country again, and that it was time for him to chase his dream with Australia and Queensland.

We can’t give him a Kumuls jumper just because he missed an Australian jersey.

Keep the Hunters’ core intact and bring in NRL and England-based players, but not those who have disowned us.

If France wins more games than England, we can possibly make the semis.

Kumul Pride

