Gas company to open new facility this week

BOC Gas in Lae, Morobe, has invested K1.2 million in a new facility that will be opened on Wednesday.

The company will also celebrate 50 years of operations in Lae this year.

The company has over this period invested in development across the mining, oil and gas, food and beverages, manufacturing, agriculture and health industries.

Its new gas and gear facility in Lae will create five new jobs, the company said.

The new gas and gear facility will strengthen its local operations which also include BOC’s head office in Papua New Guinea, an oxygen plant, filling and storage facilities and a cylinder testing shop.

According to accounts manager Claire Ferrie, BOC is the leading gases and engineering company in country with operations in Lae and Port Moresby.

