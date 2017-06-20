More gas found in Pasca field

A 3D mapping has confirmed that there is still evidence of gas at the Pasca field off Gulf, an official says.

Secretary for the Department of Petroleum and Energy (DPE) Kepsey Puiye told The National that Twinza Oil Ltd, the operator of the project, had applied for a development licence.

“Twinza is the operator of that project. Pasca project was a blowout in 1993,” Puiye said.

“There was an explosion. Gas went up in flames for nine consecutive months.

“A 3D mapping they have completed has confirmed there is gas still intact.

“They (Twinza) have already applied for a development licence.

“We (DPE) are saying fine. The only thing we want to do is to drill an appraisal well.

“The previous well was drilled a long time ago.

“We want to make sure that there is gas in the reservoir. So they are drilling that critical appraisal well in September.

“Right now they are working on it, in the planning stages.

“By September, we should have a confirmation.”

When announcing the project two years ago, Twinza chief executive officer Huw Evans said the company’s total investment at full production would be US$500 million (K1.57 billion).

