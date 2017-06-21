Gas resources yet to be found: Puiye

By SHIRLEY MAULUDU

ABOUT 90 per cent of the country’s oil and gas resources are yet to be discovered, according to Department of Petroleum and Energy acting secretary Kepsey Puiye.

Oil Search managing director Peter Botten recently said that seven billion barrels of oil were yet to be discovered in the country.

Botten told The National that so far, only 40 per cent of the oil and gas resources had been tapped into.

Puiye said while Oil Search was saying that 60 per cent of potential oil and gas is yet to be discovered: “I am saying more than 90 per cent potential oil and gas is yet to be unlocked”.

“We have a very unique country. Even our petroleum geological structures are very unique,” Puiye said.

“Like Hides, they haven’t actually reached the gas water content. The final extent of the structure they haven’t actually established yet.”

He said more exploration needed to be carried out in coastal areas to find out about reserves yet to be discovered.

“We are yet to do aggressive exploration programmes in Morobe, the Sepik areas, New Guinea Islands, even within Southern Highlands, the producing areas,” he said. “There are still many areas that are yet to be explored, including Hela. Offshore is another significantly huge area in terms of potential.”

Gas projects coordination office director Peter Koim said the only way to prove potential gas and oil reserves was to carry out seismic work.

“I think in the country, we have more gas than oil. There could be something out there, we don’t know,” he said. “The only way to prove it is to do seismic work and drill. And then you find out whether there is something there or not but from oil industry experts. We are certain that there is a lot of gas in this country. PNG is sitting on a lot of gas reserves.

“Total proven reserves could be at around 18 to 20 trillion cubic feet of gas – that’s discovered gas I’m talking about.”

Like this: Like Loading...