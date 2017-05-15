Gaulim Teachers’ College opens EU-funded projects

MORE than K5 million worth of facilities at Gaulim Teacher’s College funded by European Union was officially opened on Friday in East New Britain.

EU Ambassador to PNG Ioannis Giogkarakis Argyropoulos handed over the keys for a six-in-one double classroom and a double storey dormitory to the principal, Matei Yass.

The project was funded by the EU through the human resources development programme at the cost of about K5.5 million for Gaulim.

The school administration thanked EU and other stakeholders that have contributed to rescuing the institution when it was on the verge of being condemned by health authorities as being unfit for living in 2011.

In 2014, the institution witnessed the first lot of facilities worth K5.7 million funded by EU and comprised of six classrooms, two offices and a duplex dormitory

The administration said it is now one of the top teacher training institutions in the country. Acting governor and education chairman Cosmas Bauk said after the 1994 twin volcanic eruptions, EU played a fundamental role in assisting to build road, education and health infrastructures throughout the province.

