Gazebo club keeps Tabubil darts alive

PLAYING darts in Tabubil, Western, has become a norm every year, says Gazebo club treasurer Madaha Doriga.

The association affiliated to the Papua New Guinea Dart Federation, finished last year’s competition in September on a high note and is now looking forward to another year of competition.

“Each year we run the competition and we just finished last year’s competition in September, and to keep players busy we went into singles shootout, which we finished before Christmas,” Doriga said.

To continue the momentum of darts playing in Western’s mining township and prepare potential players for the regular competition this year, Doriga said they were currently running the President’s Cup competition which will conclude in March. He said the President’s Cup was a pre-season type of competition and a significant one which moulded players and always offered attractive prizes.

The prize money break up for the President’s Cup this year sees the winner walking away with K3000 plus the president’s shield.

The runner-up gets K1750, third place K750 and fourth place K500.

Doriga said that they would also accommodate individual awards which include the highest score and the highest checkout and individuals would receive K200 each.

“With the President’s Cup, we are into round two of the competition, we have about 12 teams taking part and they are all members of the Gazebo Club.

