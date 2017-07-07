Gazelle to become industrial zone

THE Gazelle Peninsula is to become East New Britain’s major industrial zone, according to the acting provincial administrator Wilson Matava.

Matava told The National that this was part of the province’s plan, together with other initiatives undertaken by the administration to cater for private and public sector development.

He said it is called the Tokubar Industrial Centre.

“The Tokubar Industrial Centre where most of the industries and businesses will be,” Matava said.

“But in terms of the province’s economic development plan, that is a small component. The major hub for industrial activities will be at the Gazelle peninsula.

“There is coast in Kerevat. It is called the Kokopo Tokua corridor development plan that was approved recently and is where all this development and industrial businesses will be segregated and zoned. Our business partner and developers are developing it slowly.

“We (ENB) are focused on tourism, fisheries, cocoa, copra and we are trying to promote Kokopo as an education hub for tourism, where we get all the educational intuitions for tourism into the provinces, so that other provinces can come to study. The economic development plan was a very intensive post-eruption study and was a plan for 2003 up to 2033.

“It has been 14 years and we are also looking to review it to make sure it is contextualised to current times.

