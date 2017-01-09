Geita’s service acknowledged

THE contribution of the late Dr Lahui Geita in maternal and child health to an extensive cross-section of the community was remembered in a funeral service at the Rev Sione Kami Memorial Church in Port Moresby last Thursday.

Geita passed away on New Year’s Eve, aged 56, leaving behind his wife and seven children.

Acting Health Secretary Dr Paison Dakulala, Health Public Health executive manager Dr Sibauk Bieb, senior specialist and professor in obstetrics and gynaecology Prof Bediako Amoa and chief obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Ligo Augera were among several people including family, friends and colleagues who paid tribute to Geita.

Dakulala said Geita was a very committed and humble person who was passionate about women’s health in PNG.

He said Geita was instrumental in many great changes in the approach of the Government towards maternal and child health in the country. “He was the one who was in the front line leading the recommendation for the task force for declining maternal mortality rate in PNG and pushed through for a greater focus in maternal health, one of the areas that was lacking in the country, and the training of midwives in the country.

“He was involved in the development of the sexual and reproductive health policy, family planning policy, improving and updating reproductive and sexual health training manuals.”

