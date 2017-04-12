Gelu commends political parties for awareness

REGISTRAR of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu has commended political parties for the awareness work they have been carrying out in the lead-up to the elections.

He told The National that this was the direct result of work done by the registry with parties since the last election in 2012.

“The impact of what we have done with political parties since 2013 is now paying off,” Gelu said.

“Political parties, their executives and their leaders are now becoming conscious about the need to really organise themselves.”

Gelu cited last week’s National Party convention in Port Moresby and a National Alliance gathering in New Ireland which he attended as examples.

“Staff were telling me how impressed they were with the level of discussions,” he said.

“This is a small party, which once upon a time was a force, but has declined in terms of its prominence over the years and is now trying to make a comeback under the leadership of Kerenga Kua.

“From what I’m getting from my officers, National Party will be a force in this election and I think it will make a comeback because of the leadership of the party.”

Gelu said he attended a National Alliance forum in Namatanai, New Ireland, “which was very well organised”.

“When we (registry) are invited to forums like this, this is an opportunity to tell the people about ourself,” he said.

“The crowd was between 1500 and 2000 and there was this great demand on the part of the people on why political parties are important.

“No-one has been telling them this. Of course, we know that when candidates campaign, they campaign for themselves, they leave political parties behind.

“This time, the message to them, was that this time you have to look at political parties as well.

“After all, whatever political party wins the majority of seats, will be invited to form the next government.”

