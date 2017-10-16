Gelu hails party for submitting report

THE Registrar of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu has thanked the National Party for submitting its returns on the general election, and urged other parties and Members of Parliament to do so before Oct 31.

“For us at the registry, this is one of our requirements and its one of the things that we have been doing since the 2012 general election to enforce the Organic Law,” Gelu said. The National Party presented its 2017 general election reports to the Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates Commission last Friday in Port Moresby.

General secretary Dick Wama said they were complying with the requirements of the Organic Law.

“All our sources of income – we raised some funds through our own fundraising, some sponsorships or donation made by some of our corporate clients and partners – were noted,” Wama said.

“I also attached our bank statement and the breakup of our expenditure per item as to how we spend this money.

“This is a public fund and the party is responsible to submit this return.”

The party endorsed 57 candidates and four won. But two later joined other parties.

