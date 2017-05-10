Gelu raises concern over party troubles

POLITICAL Parties Registrar Dr Alphones Gelu has expressed concern over the infighting between Pangu Party’s political and executive wings, especially during the election campaign peak period.

“Yes it is not good for the party especially at this point in time. I have to say that this is an internal problem, a problem created by the party,” he said.

“I have no powers to intervene in this matter. The party was advised to use its party’s constitution to resolve the matter.”

The differences between Pangu Pati leader Sam Basil, general-secretary Morris Tovebae and president Patrick Pundao worsened over the selection of candidates to contest the elections.

Basil has lashed out against Tovebae and Pundao over the endorsement of candidates for seats held by coalition Opposition Leaders.

The Opposition parties have made a pact not to endorse candidates in seats held by the Opposition Leaders.

Basil was also at loggerheads with Tovebae and Pundao over candidates endorsed by each other for seats throughout the country.

Basil was endorsing candidates while Tovebae and Pundao were also doing the same for the same seats.

He had told the people in Goroka, Eastern Highlands, last week that the party would breach its pact with coalition Opposition Leaders to endorse David Gahare to challenge New Generation Party leader Bire Kimisopa for the Goroka Open seat.

Basil had also said that he would go to Northern next week to campaign for People’s Movement of Change leader and Northern Governor Gary Juffa against Yauraba James Banduru.

Pundao had endorsed Banduru to challenge Juffa for the Northern regional seat.

“Yes, parliamentary wing consists of MPs sitting in parliament, we have a pact amongst the opposition coalition that we need to respect,” he said.

