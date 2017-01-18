Gelu wants revised law passed

REGISTRAR of Political Parties Dr Alphonse Gelu, pictured, is hoping that the Revised Organic Law on Integrity of Political Parties and Candidates is finally dealt with by Parliament this month.

Gelu is increasingly frustrated with non-passage of the revised OLIPPAC three years after it was gazetted.

The bill was to have had its first reading in Parliament in November 2014 but did not eventuate.

Gelu is concerned that the 2017 general election is a few months away and it is important that the bill is passed.

He told The National yesterday that he could not understate the importance of this law.

“We are now moving towards the next election,” Gelu said.

“The Revised OLIPPAC was approved by Cabinet in March 2014. We’ve been waiting (since then) and now we are going into the election year.

“For me as registrar, it’s quite disappointing.”

Gelu said the law, if passed, would address many of the issues now affecting political parties and candidates.

“I’m calling on the government of the day, the leader of government business, prime minister, clerk of parliament to get this revised organic law through,” he said.

“With all the electoral reforms that have been proposed by the electoral commission.

“I hope that the organic law will drive all those.

“You have January, February, March – about three months to go.”

