Gelu warns public of suspicious political party rallies

THE registrar of political parties Dr Alphones Gelu has warned people to look out for groups claiming to be political parties and holding rallies.

Gelu said groups and individuals claiming to be registered political parties would be preying on people for various reasons such as obtaining cash to contest the national election next year.

“The public must call the office of the Political Parties registry to check on the status of such groups before committing themselves,” he said.

“The registry has the list of the registered political parties.

“No groups or individuals can call themselves a political party without following the processes of registration facilitated by the Registry of Political Parties.”

Gelu also said that party executives intending to contest the elections must resign from their positions.

“The Organic Law does not say when executives intending to contest the elections must resign unlike public servants,” he said.

“The general secretaries, presidents and treasurers of parties that have MPs receive salaries and stipends.

“So a specific time should be made when they should resign.”

Gelu suggests that executives intending to contest the national election next year must resign well in advance.

He said this is to give ample time for the party to institute processes that will allow for the election of the new executives.

