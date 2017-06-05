Gender equity policy launched

By ELIZABETH VUVU

A POLICY on Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) for Microfinance Institutions has been launched.

The Asian Development Bank, the PNG and Australian government, and the Centre for Excellence in Financial Inclusion launched the policy last Wednesday.

It was witnessed by central bank governors from Pacific island countries and participants at the Pacific Islands Regional Initiative meeting in Kokopo.

Bank of PNG Governor Loi Bakani, Australia’s High Commissioner to PNG Bruce Davis, and Saliya Ranasinghe, the team leader of the Microfinance Expansion Project launched the policy.

“In 2016, at the Global Policy Forum in Fiji, members of the AFI endorsed the Denarau Action Plan – a 10-point action plan which confirmed our commitment to gender and women’s financial inclusion,” Bakani said.

“The development of the GESI Policy for Microfinance Institutions in PNG is an important milestone in our work towards the full implementation of the action plan and reflects our determination to close the gender gap in financial inclusion.”

He said it provided a framework for PNG microfinance institutions to integrate gender equity and social inclusion values within their organisations.

“It is a practical guide helping MFIs to develop their internal capacity, better understand the market segment, and support cultural change to more effectively serve women clients.”

Bank of PNG acts as the policy’s executing agency, with CEFI as the main institution for coordinating financial inclusion and financial education initiatives in the country.

Davis said Australia was a strong supporter of increased women’s participation in decision-making and leadership.

