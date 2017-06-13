Gender equity policy rollout targets service delivery

THE Gender Equity and Social Inclusion (GESI) policy rollout in West New Britain will improve service delivery and gender equity, says provincial administrator William Hosea.

He said merit-based employment and equal access to opportunities was part of the GESI policy rollout in the province.

Hosea said this at Talasea after the province was selected to pilot the policy at both the provincial and district levels.

“The province has captured GESI activities in its corporate plan and we are looking forward to the implementation of the policy.

“We talked about effective service delivery so the way we think and the way we do things must be a coordinated effort, working together as a team and valuing the contributions of women.

“It’s very important for Talasea district to carry out GESI activities in a transparent way,” Hosea said.

Meanwhile, Talasea district administrator, Robert Dau, urged community development officers and public servants to work together to ensure the successful implementation of the policy.

Dau was also grateful to the Department of Personnel Management and the Australian government for their support in hosting the GESI policy workshop in Talasea.

“Talasea is a very big district in the province and gender equity is very important.

“The onus is on us, the community development officers and our public servants to start the implementation of the GESI policy.

“I am very happy that officers from the district are attending this workshop because the policy requires everyone to work together,” Dau added.

The GESI policy has also been integrated as part of West New Britain business processes and service delivery.

