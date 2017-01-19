Gender strategy yet to roll out

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE Government is yet to roll out the Gender-Based Violence Strategy 2016-25 endorsed last December, National Capital District Governor Powes Parkop says.

Parkop said the plan needed to be implemented thoroughly within Papua New Guinea.

“The prevalence of GBV is increasing. It is not just increasing but I believe it has come to an extent where we can say it is an epidemic. It is already an emergency but the response to it is very poor,” he said.

“We have to take serious action now to deal with GBV because if we don’t it will become worse in our homes, our communities and the country.”

He said GBV must be eradicated from the society so in future both men and women could respect each other and work together. There would be a high level of security and peace.

“We are combining our collective energy, collective intellect and labour and imagine the result that we will get when men and women are working together. This city can be a greater city, our country can be a greater country,” Parkop said.

Parkop said we must have the vision to achieve a common goal where there was zero-tolerance of GBV in the communities.

“Otherwise, our people will remain in their own standard value system or have no value at all,” he said.

“ So Port Moresby have to be that example because we are the capital city of this great nation.

“Imagine if Port Moresby changes and we reduce the rate of violence.

“Women and girls can go about their business without having to worry about being harassed or picked on in public.

“If we can achieve that result everyone will benefit from this change.”

