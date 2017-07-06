This general election is a failed election

THIS general election in 2017 is a great failure.

The electoral commissioner has to sit back and asses the current situation from the start.

Why is he claiming that the 2017 general election is running smoothly with just few hiccups in various electorates?

The electoral roll has names missing, some areas had shortage of ballot papers and the same issue of lack payment of allowance for polling officials.

Change of voting days, areas and a breach to law (voting on a Sunday).

How can he claim the general election 2017 is not a failure?

Concerned Citizen

GLGee

