General hospital needs new land

THE National newspaper published a news story recently about a new 500- bed general hospital to be built at Tete settlement in Gerehu, National Capital District.

There are several issues to be considered before the Health Minister blindly misleads our honourable Governor Powes Parkop.

These issues are:

Tete settlement previously was a no-go zone, a breeding ground for hard core criminals in Port Moresby. Why wasn’t the hospital built then?

The new Tete settlement is mainly made up of Western Highlanders. It is now a well-organised settlement and can be easily convert to a suburb. The minister’s plan for the hospital is biased and unfounded

Tete settlers people contribute meaningfully towards the economy of the capital city.

There are other pieces of land available to build the hospital and not just Tete.

Tete settlement has seen rapid development as more settlers are building permanent residential buildings and moving on their daily activities without causing any threat to the well-being of other residents in Gerehu.

We now appeal to our Western Highlands MPs to advise the minister to find another location to build the general hospital in Gerehu.

If a large portion of land can be given to a real estate compnay next to Tete then why can’t our settlers be given their opportunity to own their blocks.

NK

Port Moresby