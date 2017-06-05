Generator for Hagen to boost supply

PNG Power Limited has commissioned a four-megawatt diesel generation in Mt Hagen, Western Highlands, to supplement its supply to the city.

PNG Power Ldt acting chief executive officer Alex Oa said the generator would be used when there was a shortfall in capacity from the Ramu hydro power station in Eastern Highlands and the Paunda hydro power station in Western Highlands, or if there were problems with the transmission lines.

“The PPL teams and contractors will continue with more tests this weekend which may cause power interruptions,” he said.

“So we advise our customers to be patient over this period.

“These tests are important to ensure future outages are minimised.

“Another six-megawatt generation will be added next month to increase the capacity to 10Mw.

“This should meet Mt Hagen and Jiwaka’s load.”

He also advised PNG Power customers in Mt Hagen who have outstanding bills to pay up because running diesel generators was costly.

