Geno coaches champs

By JACK AMI

RUGBY league’s Colin Geno is probably the most successful domestic sports coach in Papua New Guinea.

By the end of the Southern 9s tournament last week, the 45-year-old had set a record of being the winning coach of four champion teams.

His team, Taurama Gaveraia, had just completed his quartet of titles after beating Rovanama 18-16 in the cup final at the National Football Stadium.

Geno, from Gaiva Kala and Maopa villages on the Aroma Coast, Central, this year coached the Southern Confederate senior men’s to claiming the national championship in Lae in October and added three 9s titles — the National Corporate 9s (Gaiva Kala), Lakwaharu 9s (GK Iru Pari) and Southern Region 9s (Taurama Gaveraia).

He was awarded the tournament’s best coach at the Southern 9s.

The 2016 season had been a memorable year for the senior public servant and one he would probably be hard-pressed to repeat in the coming years since this is the second time he has done the four-peat in a season but it is surely an achievement he can look back on.

“I won four titles in 2014 and it’s a great feeling to be able to do it again in 2016,” Geno said.

“This (four titles in one year) has to be the best achievement as a coach.”

The accolades were just reward for a man who dedicated his timeand resources to mentoring teams from the Southern region, with support, in part, from the Central provincial government.

The former Brothers and Magani (late 1990s-early 2000s) in the Port Moresby competition learned his craft and graduated through the ranks from the juniors to the seniors in the country’s premier competition.

Representative jerseys were earned in the seniors (Port Moresby Vipers, Central Lagatois and Southern Zone) as well as the juniors (Port Moresby Colts).

But his thirst to be part of the game after winding down his playing career could not be quenched and a coaching role was inevitable.

“I believe in developing people through sport,” Geno said.

“A coach’s job is to instil discipline — a foundation for the young men channel their determination and dedication to achieve goals.

“Having a healthy relationship with the players is the key. There is respect and a common goal between me and players.

Geno’s track record and commitment to the sport could land him a representative coaching position — something he is open to and certainly he is qualified for. “That would be an honour,” he said.

Taurama captain Pipi Kilori backed his coach for his ability to get players in a side committed to a cause and inspiring them to be their best.

Southern Confederate director Gwaibo Mairi said Geno had proven himself and coaching representative sides at the national level was a possibility.

