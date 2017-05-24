Geno over the moon to be named awards finalist

By JACK AMI

FORMER Port Moresby Vipers player Colin Lama Geno is excited to be one of the 2017 SP Sports Awards finalists.

Geno is up against Lae Tigers rugby league and basketball’s Timothy Mako for the national-performance-of-the-year award.

It is his first time to be nominated for an SP Sports award.

“I thank all my officers at Central provincial administration and people of Central and National Capital District for nominating me and the SP Sports Awards selection panel for selecting me as a finalist,” Geno said. “This is a first for me.

“I was surprised when my name was published in the newspaper as one of the nominees,” he said.

“For me to be a finalist is something that I did not expect to happen and I’m just grateful some people thought I was good enough to be nominated.”

As a coach, Geno has enjoyed a golden run over the last 18 months, having guided teams to four titles in national events — Port Moresby Corporate 9s, Lakwaharu 9s, National Zone Championships and Southern 9s.

The 52-year-old had similar successes in 2014.

Geno attributed his coaching success to the family values and close-knit relationship he has with his teams.

