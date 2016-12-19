Genuine concern over ‘missing’ funds

I WRITE in response of J.K Kause who alleged that K500,000 for Pak Primary School and other schools in Manus have evaporated into thin air without being accounted for by the Member of Parliament.

This is a very serious matter for all Manus people to think about and do something about it.

There has been other serious allegations of public funds gone missing and the public servants are also implicated.

There has to be investigations into this issue so that the two MPs in particular can have the benefit to clear themselves before the 2017 elections so that the people can decide to nominate a transparent candidate to represent them and avoid the risk of getting corrupt leaders elected again.

Even if the investigations do not eventuate for all sorts of lame reasons and justifications I am sure the people of Manus are not fools and will certainly make a good choice at the polls.

Pombruei J Pokris

Lorengau, Manus

