Gerari commends polling in Northern

Polling in Northern ended yesterday as the last ballot boxes were airlifted from Tufi into Popondetta escorted by police, provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari says.

Gerari told The National that polling in most of the local level governments in the two districts of Sohe and Ijivitari had been completed except for Higaturu and Tufi.

He said Higaturu’s two teams completed polling on Saturday and Tufi teams yesterday.

Counting is expected to start tomorrow.

Gerari said the counting venues have been confirmed at Higaturu council chamber for the regional seat.

He said Ijivitari and Sohe electorates would have their counting at Popondetta Secondary School.

Gerari said deputy commissioner of police and chief of operations Jim Andrews visited the province on Friday.

He said Andrews was impressed with the work by the security force on the ground during the election.

Gerari said that according to Andrews polling in Northern was quiet and orderly.

He said the two-way radio system installed in their vehicles made the job easier for them.

“All our vehicles had two-way radio systems installed including those hired vehicles so it made the job easier for us in terms of communication,” Gerari said.

“Andrews was impressed with our handling of the vehicles and control of the transportation network disallowing any form of disputes from the candidates.”

Gerari also commended the people for their support during the polling.

“I want to commend the people of Oro for their support in ensuring a quiet polling period,” he said.

Gerari said he believed peace and quiet would be maintained during counting.

He said that the pre-election awareness he had carried out on NBC’s Radio Northern paved the way for that and commended his police units for their efforts.

Meanwhile, counting has started for most provinces.

According to the Electorial Commission’s website, counting started on July 9 and will end on July 22.

The return of writs will be on July 24.

