Gerari confirms Northern count

By HELEN TARAWA

Northern will commence counting today for the two open electorates and the regional seat, provincial police commander Chief Inspector Lincoln Gerari says.

Gerari said yesterday they were still sorting ballot boxes for the regional seat and decided to start counting today.

Polling ended on Sunday and the last ballot boxes were airlifted from Tufi and the sorting out and preparations for counting continued yesterday.

Gerari told The National that there were about 55 boxes for the regional seat from both electorates of Sohe (25) and Ijivitiari (30).

He said counting should not take longer than two days because they only have two electorates and they were anticipating completing it by the weekend.

Gerari commended the people of Oro for their support in ensuring that polling was peaceful and expected counting to be the same.

He added that despite all the negative reports that were being circulated polling ended on a good note.

“Although we requested the Electoral Commission for an extension of polling in certain places due to the bad weather, the teams were able to complete their work on time.

“I commend all the officials involved in the polling and the security personnel who maintained law and order in the province.

“I urge the people to remain calm as counting commences and we are positive that it will be completed within this week,” Gerari said.

