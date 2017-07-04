Gerehu Hospital gets medical items from Australian Rotary Club

Gerehu Hospital in Port Moresby has received a second shipment of medical equipment donated by South Brisbane Rotary Club in Australia

The hospital’s chief executive officer, Dr Steven Yennie, said the items included three ultrasound scanners, an x-ray medical scanner, operating theatre tables, and ECG (electrocardiography) machines that help record electrical activity of the heart, mobile bath chairs, microscopes, medical text books and office equipment.

There were 742 items in all.

“These medical equipment will assist our medical doctors to do proper diagnosis. We are happy to be part of the global community and such association with partners and communities is a blessing to the hospital and we also anticipate more blessings to come,” Yennie said.

“Earlier this year, the hospital had received the first batch of equipment from the same Rotary club; such donations boost the morale of the hospital.”

Yennie said the hospital would now see much-improved service delivery in terms of patient care and clinical support and he thanked South Brisbane Rotary Club, Australia for their continuous support in the supply of the muchneeded life-saving equipment.

He also thanked the Department of Health for the support given to facilitate the shipment of containers into the country.

Medical services director Dr Raphael Mark said that the hospital management has gone through major restructures to improve service delivery.

“The trust from the public is continuing and the hospital will deliver quality services to our patients.”

