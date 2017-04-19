Gerehu hospital not facing shortage, official says

GEREHU General Hospital is not facing a shortage of medicines and is not down-playing any potential risks to patients seeking medical help, the hospital’s acting chief executive officer Dr Steven Yennie says.

He made the comments after a media report stated that the Gerehu General Hospital had a shortage of medicines for asthma and antibiotics for adults and infants.

“We are managing all our pharmaceuticals supplies appropriately to ensure daily dispensing to both outpatients and inpatients, and restocking is done timely,” Yennie said.

“Sources which leaked such information are unreliable and the statement is strongly condemned in its entirety.”

He said that the Gerehu General Hospital was managing well all its supplies of pharmaceuticals from the Badili Area Medical Store.

“The Department of Health is aware of some drugs running short but managing the procurements of drugs for the whole country as clearly stated by Secretary for Health Pascoe Kase in his concluding remarks during the swearing in of the new board members for Gerehu General Hospital on the 10th April 2017.

“Normally, when supplies of certain medications run out from hospital pharmacy stocks, patients will be asked to pick their medicines at another public hospital dispensary or private pharmacy while normal restocking process is done. “This is a standardised and normal practice in all public hospitals and private pharmacies through PNG.”

Yennie also called on media personnel to stop publishing incorrect and unauthorised information “collected on the streets” which would instigate fear and concern to the public.

“The office of the acting CEO and the hospital board chairman are the only authorised body to release any media statements regarding the status of Gerehu General Hospital.

"Staff of Gerehu General Hospital

