Gerehu Hospital receives equipment

Gerehu Hospital yesterday received K45,000 worth of vital lifesaving equipment from the Rotary Club of PNG.

The equipment included a triage meter, an epoc analyser, two computers, two uninterrupted power supply systems and a printer.

Rotary Club president Adam Hughes presented the equipment to hospital chief executive officer Dr Steven Yennie.

Yennie said that the hospital received up to 200,000 patients per year and that there was much struggle in getting proper equipment for patients.

Hospital emergency specialist Dr Garry Nou described the equipment as a “game changer”.

Nou said the triage meter was essential in heart testing, while the epoc analyser provided biochemistry results within three minutes.

He said 20 per cent of admissions to the hospital’s emergency department were classified as category one and two, which were critical cases such as heart attacks, and the machines would helps lot.

Hughes said the Rotary Club had been serving PNG for over 60 years and was happy to continuing doing so with this first-ever donation to Gerehu Hospital.

