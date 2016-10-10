Gerehu Secondary hosts Bible quiz

GEREHU Secondary School in Port Moresby hosted a Bible quiz competition to encourage students to read Bibles.

Deputy principal, curriculum, Francis Saju said there are lots of other subjects but they chose Bible because they want their students to read their Bibles.

He said the school was one of the biggest in the country and as an administration officer, he believes he cannot control the students unless there is a divine power upon him.

“I believe this is my mission field, being a teacher and being an administrator, I want to cultivate the word of God to the student at the same time,” Saju said.

He said they also have Christian religious education classes which is slowly changing the students from their bad behaviors.

The quiz was between grades 9-12 and two Grade 11 students – Mokai Mathias and Aiu Jonathan – won the prize of K200, assorted gift, study Bible and a table fan.

It will become an annual event.

