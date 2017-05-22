Gerehu teachers to stage concert to fund housing

TEACHERS at Gerehu Secondary School in the National Capital District are staging a music concert to raise funds to build teachers’ houses on campus.

Teacher Elizabeth Tandoa said the concert will be held on Friday at the school sport oval starting at 9am.

She said it is evident that many of the teachers live in squatter settlements as they don’t have the financial luxury to rent a better house for their families and themselves.

She said therefore, the teachers have decided to take the initiative to do fundraising activities which will help raise some monies to build a duplex.

“We are who we are today because of a teacher’s hard work and commitment,” Tandoa said.

“Therefore on behalf of the school, I would like to appeal to all former and current students to come along and support this worthwhile event.”

The money raised from the music concert will go towards building a duplex that can house all its teachers who are currently living off campus. The following musicians will perform on the day and they are Ricky Kali, Lerams of Kagua, Sqwatas of Morata, Aiva Ovia, B14 Band and Elizabeth Tandoa.

Pre-sold tickets are going for K25 and K40 at the gate.

For car parking, car park pass is going for K25, people who wish to market in the field, market pass are going for K40.

For further information or to purchase tickets please call Elizabeth Tandoa or the school on 3261414 or 73627308.

