Gereka community sports end festive competition

ABOUT five kilometres outside of Port Moresby, along the Magi Highway, the Gereka community celebrated the festive season with touch football and netball competitions.

The games, which started before Christmas and ended with the finals on New Year’s Eve, experienced minor disputes between teams in the netball games, which resulted in the rescheduling of the netball finals to a later date.

Despite that, the touch football finals took place.

Community leader Peter Keneke said it was unfortunate for netball as the disputes were avoidable.

“The purpose was to enjoy the festive season through sports,” Keneke said. In the touch final, Hillside Panthers beat KMK 2-1.

In the plate division, Junction Warriors beat Centre Vins Raiders 2-1 and in the bowl final Hillside Warriors beat PF4 2-1.

Committee member Danly Mark said despite cancelling their Iron Man contest, they were pleased with the games they ran, with some assistance from Moresby South MP and Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko.

“The whole community enjoyed the sporting activities and that is what the leaders want to see.

“Leaders want to see the community enjoy themselves with the true spirit of the season,” Mark said. “We will continue with such activities.”

