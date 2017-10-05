German puts Chimbu conference on banners

THE Evangelical Lutheran Church in Chimbu has received two banners as part of its awareness programme for the church’s 18th national youth conference at the end of the year.

The presentation of the banners produced in Germany followed an official launching and a ceremonial service for the awareness programme at the Simbu Women’s Training and Resource Centre, officiated by the district president Rev Apa Ali Dilu recently.

“It is my privilege and honour to receive you in Chimbu for the 18th national youth conference which my youth members will host in December,” Dilu told the visiting delegates.

“I am grateful and thank the almighty God for you special delegates from the national church in Ampo, Lae, for making a safe trip here to deliver these banners because they are special banners which have been dedicated to us all the way from Gemany.”

The ELC PNG delegates were led by Mathias Troeger and Robert Martin among others.

Martin is the newly appointed national youth director of Evangelical Lutheran Church of Papua New Guinea and will be stationed at the church headquarters at Ampo, Lae.

“It will be my first time during my term in office to facilitate this big event for youths in PNG and I know Kundiawa will be flooded with people from all provinces who will come and witness and enjoy their item presentations and other agendas as far as the meeting is concerned,” Martin said.

“I am confident that Chimbu will host it without any fear of the latest election related problems here.”

More than 10,000 delegates from all around the country are expected at the gathering during the Christmas holidays.

