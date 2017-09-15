German tourists enjoy taste of Highlands

GERMAN couple Karin and Gomez Rolf were lucky to be treated to a Highlands traditional bamboo menu and performances.

Their host Robin Rewernd and his team performed traditional Chimbu courtship (karim leg), demonstration of traditional bamboo cooking, fire-making and Asaro mudmen.

“You were very lucky enough to see a good preview of what you would see over the next three days at the Goroka Show,” a performer, Limbert Robin, told them.

They expressed great delight at the performances.

Gomez said they travelled alone and it was expensive.

“We are interested in PNG cultures, the best way to learn it is to travel here and see for yourself,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...