Germany through

GERMANY and North Korea are guaranteed quarterfinal places in the Under-20 women’s soccer World Cup after posting two wins each in the tournament.

North Korea’s surprising 4-2 victory over Brazil on Wednesday night means they top group A, with their remaining game being against hosts Papua New Guinea. Germany, who saw off a spirited Mexico 3-0 yesterday, claim the top place in group D.

They face South Korea in their final group match on Monday.

Brazil’s clash with Sweden on Sunday is for the second spot in group A, while group D’s number two slot will be a tussle between Mexico and South Korea.

Venezuela, like PNG, will be playing for pride after having their finals hopes dashed in their 3-0 loss to South Korea last night.

In the other groups, Spain’s 1-0 win over Japan mid-week sees them on top of group B heading into the final round of matches, but that lead is tenuous as they must beat Nigeria on Sunday to cement their number one position.

Japan will back themselves to put a few goals past Canada who, while competing hard in every outing so far, are clearly not on the same level as Spain or Japan.

If Nigeria beat Spain, they will still need Canada to beat Japan (an unlikely outcome) to sneak into the quarters. In group C, the US took advantage of a lacklustre New Zealand effort to claim a valuable 3-1 win yesterday at the PNG Football Stadium which sees them perched on top after France escaped with a 2-2 draw with Ghana in the earlier fixture.

It is not certain who will be the top two sides in group C but the US only need to draw with Ghana to be assured a quarter-final spot, while a New Zealand draw with France will see the Kiwis advance to the next stage.

France must beat New Zealand on Monday afternoon at Bava Park to make the quarter-finals. Ghana, who sit on the bottom of group C with a point, can still make the quarters with a win over the US — a draw will only see them into third place at best.

